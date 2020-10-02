Bowling Green - Barbara Popella Saula, 75, formerly of Greensburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 2, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Greensburg, Pa., native was born August 18, 1945 to the late John and Anna Kobe Popella. She was also preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Lawrence Saula. After retirement, Barbara took up golf and even got a hole in one. She loved to boast about this achievement. She loved anything involving her grandchildren and made a point to attend any of their activities. In good health or bad she was there. Barbara is known by her neighbors for her furry companion Bailey and one was rarely seen without the other. She was the best wife, mother, and Grammy/Mimi to all those she loved.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Alberts (Mark) of Louisa, Virginia and Beth DeLong (Jeff) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Sean Alberts, Kyle Alberts, Cole Alberts, Kendall DeLong, and Reagan DeLong; brother, Jim Popella (Anita); brother-in-law, Roger Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington, Kentucky with inurnment in the church columbarium. J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Big Fluffy Dog Rescue (bigfluffydogs.com).