Bowling Green – Barbara Sue Coley Cooper, 84, of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 3, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Barbara was a native of Warren County where she lived and worked her entire life. During her career, Barbara served as secretary at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary before her and her husband Norris Cooper purchased Herman Lowe Sporting Goods in the early 1970’s. Later she served as Financial Secretary at First Baptist Church, worked in real estate with Century 21 and Crye Leike Realty, and then transitioned to Secretary at First Baptist Day Care. She was preceded in death by her husband Norris Cooper, her parents Ernest Coley and Hazel Coley from Bowling Green and one brother, Bill Coley. Barbara was a long-time member of Forest Park Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School, Woman’s Missionary Union, Senior Adults, and many other church activities. Survivors include her sons Jim Cooper (Linda) and Ben Cooper (Darlene), four grandchildren Brad Cooper (Jennifer), Jamie Moran (Justin), Kimberly Cooper and Dean Cooper. Barbara has five great grandchildren, Carter, Jackson, and Caroline Cooper as well as Irelynn and Isla Moran. Services will be held will be Friday, July 8, 2022 at 12:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 pm and Friday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2.
