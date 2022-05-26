Atlanta - This month marks the one year anniversary of the death of Barbara Yawn Miller. Barbara grew up in Lake Charles & attended LaGrange High & McNeese State College before marrying Harry W. Miller, graduating from Northeast Louisiana State College in Monroe & moving to Bowling Green, Ky.

In BG, she was active in her church, Holy Spirit, and retired from the BG Post Office. She enjoyed gardening and reading and never met a stranger!

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Harry, in 2017 & her son, David, in 2020. She was in memory care near her daughter, Janet Leavell, in Atlanta, GA upon her passing. Barbara was laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles.