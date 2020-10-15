Bowling Green - Barkley Ann Hayes, age 71, passed away Monday October 12, 2020 at the Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos, Ohio. The Campbellsville, Kentucky native was the daughter of the late James Robert Gray and Stella Willis Gray.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray Hayes, one son Michael Ray Hayes and two brothers Kenneth Gray and Tommy Gray. She is survived by a son, James Patrick Hayes and one daughter, Melissa A Stewart six grandchildren, Charlotte E Stewart, Choloe Stewart, Jocelyn A Hayes, Makayla Hayes, Michael J Hayes and Christopher I Hayes and one brother Russell Gray.
Visitation will be Friday October 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Saturday 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM and Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.