Bowling Green - Bart McKinney, 47, of Smiths Grove passed away on May 27, 2020 at The Medical Center. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Dickie McKinney and Judy Lowe Mitchell, who survives. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Kaitlin Jo McKinney; stepfather, Billy Joe Mitchell; grandparents, Edna and Luther McKinney.
Mr. McKinney was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and managed hotels in Bowling Green, Franklin, and Portland, TN. He was an avid UK fan and a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his brother, Brandon McKinney (Phenicia); niece, Keiera Bailey McKinney; maternal grandparents, Herschel and Edith Lowe; two aunts, Janice Bewley (Gary) and Betty Jean Whittle; Fiancee, Lorie McGuffey; honorable aunt, Linda Florence (Ronnie) and several cousins.
Private funeral services will be held with burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Haven for Change in memory of his daughter, Kaitlin Jo McKinney.
