Bowling Green – Beatrice Marie Hanes Mauldin, age 95, of Bowling Green, passed away on February 16, 2021.
Marie was born on June 16, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Zourie Austin Hanes and Lester Otis Hanes. In 1930, the family moved back to Scottsville, Kentucky and settled in the Mount Union community.
Marie graduated from Allen County High School in March of 1944 and attended Bowling Green Business University (now WKU). She moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1945, to work for the Tennessee Valley Authority, where she met her future husband, Henry (Hank) C. Mauldin Jr. They married on January 28, 1946. Marie was a devoted homemaker and worked as a secretary for many years until retirement. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, her parents, her brother, James Otis Hanes and her sister, Hollis Mae Turner. Marie is survived by her son, Tim Mauldin (Patti), two grandchildren, Drew Mauldin (Mary) and Alex Mauldin (Kim) and one great grandchild, Olivia Mauldin.
Visitation will be Saturday February 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel followed by a private family service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Presbyterian Church 1003 State Street Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
The Family would like to express its appreciation to the staff of Greenwood Nursing and Rehab for the special care provided to Marie and also to her neighbors for the love and care shown to her over the years.