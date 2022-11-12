Brownsville – Beckey Booker Wingfield, age 77 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was born on January 30, 1945 to the late Leslie R. and Trulie D. Booker. She was married to the late Kenneth Elton Wingfield. Beckey retired as a teacher from Kyrock Elementary. She was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church.