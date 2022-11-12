Brownsville – Beckey Booker Wingfield, age 77 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was born on January 30, 1945 to the late Leslie R. and Trulie D. Booker. She was married to the late Kenneth Elton Wingfield. Beckey retired as a teacher from Kyrock Elementary. She was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory daughter, Kenya Jaggers of Brownsville, grandsons, Leslie Thomas Stokes (Geneveive) of Ft. Wainworth, AK and Luke Elton Jaggers of Brownsville; sister-in-law, Darlys Booker, nephew, Neal Booker (Krissie); niece, Jami Booker; great nephew, Eli Booker; great niece, Emma Booker; special caregivers, Angela Childress and Cydney Romines. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kip Ryan Wingfield and her brother, James Mitchell Booker. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 15 from 2-7 pm at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel, and on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 am – 1 pm at Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 1 pm, Wednesday, November 16 at Poplar Spring United Baptist Church with interment in the Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Poplar Spring Cemetery Fund c/o Anthony Madison, P.O. Box 390, Brownsville, KY 42210 Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.