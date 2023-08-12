ROCKFIELD – Bedford Eugene Pedigo, 90, of Rockfield died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Elmore Pedigo and Lydia York Pedigo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Crabtree Pedigo and four siblings.
He was self employed in carpet and floor services.
His survivors include his four sons, Jerry Pedigo (Kiki), James Pedigo (Margie), Jeff Pedigo (Rachel) and Jason Pedigo (Pam); six grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, one sister, Wanda and one brother, Kenneth; and his former wife, Bette Darlene Pedigo.
There will be no services held at this time as cremation was chosen and entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.