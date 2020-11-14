Bowling Green - Belinda Coombs McGinley Jefferson, 84, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on November 12, 2020.
She was born on October 23, 1936 in Clarksville, Tennessee. She is a graduate of College Heights High School in Bowling Green, KY, Gulf Park College in Gulfport, MS and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. Belinda was a life-time dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church, Bowling Green, KY.
She was an avid reader, traveler, swimmer and golfer. She was also a Certified Water Safety Instructor and a Certified Body Recall Senior Fitness Instructor. Mrs. Jefferson was a member of the XX Literary Club, Bowling Green Country Club, DAR and Kappa Kappa Gamma alumnae association, and was involved in the Capitol Arts Theater.
She is survived by her four children: Beth of Bardstown, KY and her husband, Joseph; Russell of Bowling Green, and his wife, Chandler; Sally of New York, NY and her husband, Alan; and Mac of Bowling Green, KY and his wife, Kyla. She also is survived by her five grandchildren, Anne Winslow Jefferson, Elizabeth Potter Jefferson, Olivia Leigh Jefferson, Aubin Chandler Jefferson and Colby Rivet and his wife, Heather; two great-grandchildren, James Rivet and Ava Rivet; her sister Sarah McGinley Hightower and her partner and long-time friend, Ray Buckberry.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Rolla Russell (Jeff) Jefferson; her parents Pearl McGinley Bohannon and Wallace McGinley; her sisters Talitha McGinley Hill, Marianne McGinley Adams, Clara Lou McGinley Judy; and her brother, Brian Kerr.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a small memorial service with the hope of having a large memorial service for all her friends and family at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the memory of Belinda to Christ Episcopal Church, 1215 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.