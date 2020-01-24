Bowling Green – Bell Stewart Muth, 78, of Rockfield, passed away Thursday, January 23 at her home.
Born in Elkins, West Virginia, Bell was the daughter of the late Ella and Jesse J. Stewart, Sr. Mrs. Muth attended Randolph Macon Women’s College graduating Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and later received a master’s degree in library science from Western Kentucky University. She was a reference librarian at the Bowling Green/Warren County Public Library. She was active with Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Butler County, the Presbyterian Women of the church, the Bible Study Fellowship, the Samuel Davies Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a past moderator of the Western Kentucky Presbytery.
Bell is survived by her husband, Lt. Col Marcus W. Muth, USA Retired; two sons, Dr. John Muth (Mary) of Cary, North Carolina and Paul Muth of Danville, Kentucky, two granddaughters; Emily Muth of Leavenworth, Washington and Margaret Muth of Cary, North Carolina, a grandson; Joseph Muth (Evie) of Berea, Kentucky, one brother; Captain Jesse Jerome Stewart, Jr. USN, retired, (Sue) of Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Funeral Service will be on Sunday, January 26, 4:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation with be Saturday, January 25, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Additional visitation Sunday, January 26, from 2:00 pm until service time with burial at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to: The Salvation Army, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
