Bowling Green - Belva Rae (Smith) Tucker, 83, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully February 8, 2021.
She was born on June 16, 1937 in Rapid City, South Dakota, to the late Harold and Nelita Pysher Smith and was married to the late Coleridge William "Bill" Tucker who she met in the Army. When Bill died in January 1974, Belva raised their 6 children by herself and was a very loving mother.
Belva worked at the Warren County Extension Office as a Secretary for 33 years. After she retired, she volunteered at the Bowling Green Public Library and Christ Episcopal Church where she was a member for 47 years. Belva loved to read, travel and spend time with her dogs.
She is survived by her children: Coleridge W. "Billy" Tucker II, Laura R. Tucker, James "Brad" Tucker (Nancy), all of Bowling Green, Lisa R. Poteet (Frank) of Cynthiana, Barry A. Tucker (Karen) of Rockfield; 12 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren; her sister Marrette Tucker of Wabeno, Wisc. and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Bruce Scott Tucker, Grandson Corry Wade Tucker, Grand-daughter Kayla Zeketta Poteet, sister Wynnie Estreen, and brother Daniel Smith.
Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on March 8, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Christ Episcopal Church. Many Thanks to J.C. Kirby & Sons Broadway Chapel, especially Dewayne, for all your help through this difficult time.