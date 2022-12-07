Bowling Green – Belvia Ann Matthews Holstrom, 69, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Morgantown Care and Rehabilitation Center. The Franklin, KY native was born July 13, 1953, a daughter of the late William and Jewel Brown Matthews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Matthews and Roy Matthews and a sister, Mary Evelyn Matthews. Mrs. Holstrom worked as an LPN for 26 years for the office of Dr. Bill Daniel and also worked at HCA Greenview Regional Hospital. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ricky Holstrom; one son, Mick Holstrom (Carrie); one daughter, Margie Holstrom Willis (Steve); four grandchildren, Gabrielle Willis, Madeline Holstrom, Nathaniel Willis and Marielle Willis; two brothers, Robert Matthews and Clarence Matthews; one sister, Dorthy Quinlan. Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, Friday, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
