Bowling Green - Ben Browning Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Christian Healthcare. The Marion County, KY native was a son of the late Joseph Edgar Browning and Mary Ethel Mattingly Browning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gertrude Hayden Browning; son, Frank Browning; three brothers, Sam, John, and Ed; five sisters, Nancy, Gladys, Grace, Margaret and Rita; grandson, Eric Anderson and granddaughter, Jessica Long.
Mr. Browning was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Marion County and received a bachelor's degree from WKU Teachers College. He was a farmer and proud educator for over 40 years in the Marion County Kentucky School System, he loved coaching baseball and many other sports, honorably served in the United States Navy, and was a proud member of the Marion County Honor Guard.
Mr. Browning is survived by his current wife, Anne Pearson Browning; three daughters, Cathy Kirzinger, Lou Anderson (Steve), and Sarah Meyers (John); four sons, Ben Browning Jr. (Donna), Denny Browning (Debbie), Ray Browning (Joe), and Fred Browning (Sara); one step daughter, Bonnie Pearson; one brother, Mike Browning (Lib); thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Bill and Judy Hudson of Barren County, Dr. Nirav Sheth, and the staff at Barren River Adult Daycare.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Browning will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am, July 13 at St. Charles Catholic Church in St. Mary, KY with burial to follow at St. Charles Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, July 12 at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, KY. All times are Eastern.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marion County High School baseball team.