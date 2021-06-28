Smiths Grove – Ben Travis Smith, 66 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his residence. The Tyler, Texas native was a son of the late Billy Ray and Jo Beth Barron Smith. He is preceded in death by a son, Ryan Heath Smith and a brother, Darius Smith. He was an over the road truck driver, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greensburg and a Navy veteran. His survivors include his wife, Sally Gruel Smith; two sons, James Spray and Steven Lenz; four grandsons; one sister, Jennifer Caldwell; two nephews, Cory Caldwell and Travis Smith;
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Hays Cemetery with military honors.