Bowling Green - Benedict C. "Benny" Thomas Jr., age 73, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the Medical Center. The Louisville, KY native was the son of the late Benedict Thomas Sr and Mary Mae Mattingly Thomas. He was preceded in death by one brother Carl Lewis Thomas and one sister Linda Duffer and one grandson Jared Thomas.
Benny was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he loved working on cars, Elvis and he loved to eat. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sandra Thomas, three sons, Randy Thomas (Jennifer), Brad Thomas (Michelle) and Kevin Thomas (Lisa), grandchildren, Rebecca, Mary Catherine, Seth, Andrew, Luke, Corey, Maddie and Noah. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday & 9:00 AM-11:00 AM Saturday at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River.