Bowling Green - Benjamin F. Anderson, age 89, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Warren County, Kentucky native was born October 5, 1932 to his late father, Kaye Anderson and his late mother, Doshie Anderson.
He was a proud United States Army veteran who served his country in Korea, he was retired from Holley Performance after 40 years of loyal service, and to know him was to love him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willa Jane Anderson; five brothers, David Anderson, Mike Anderson, Pat Anderson, and Joe Anderson, Walter "Buck" Anderson; three sisters, Mary Rose Albro, Eudora Sumner, Baby Louise; two sons, Robert Chaffin and David Chaffin; and one grandson, Daniel Shane Halsell.
Left to cherish his memories is his daughter, Tina Jinkens; son, Steve Chaffin (Alesia); daughter-in-law, Barbara Chaffin; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 13 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and resume Thursday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Green River Union Cemetery.