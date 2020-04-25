Bowling Green - Benjamin Thomas Runner, 90 of Bowling Green died April 24, 2020.
The Warren County native was a former vice-president of Bowling Green Bank & Trust where he was employed for 30 years.
He was a graduate of Richardsville High School, Bowling Green Business University and IBM schools in Cincinnati and Atlanta. He was a sergeant E-5 Army Veteran where he served with the 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He attended the Gospel of Peace Church. He was a Kentucky Colonel commissioned by then Governor, Wendell Ford, a past Grand of Aeolian Lodge 51 and a former member of the night club of Kiwanis.
He was a son of the late Commodore and Evie Manco Runner. He was preceded in death by his first love, Juanita Grider Runner; an infant daughter, Susan Benay; two brothers, Willard and Kermit Runner; five sisters, Dorothy Gambrel, Virginia Bell, Pat Ziachek, Sharon Stewart and Annetta Farmer.
His survivors include his son Benjamin Thomas Runner IV and three sisters, Alice Smith, Brenda Cole Akin and Cheryl King.
His interment will be at Mount Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
