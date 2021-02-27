Bowling Green - Bennie Earl Slaughter, 75, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday February 24, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born August 28, 1945 to the late Clifton and Irene Slaughter.
Bennie worked for Cutler Hammer/Eaton for over 32 years. After retiring he decided to obtain his CDL for driving a school bus and drove for Bowling Green Independent Schools. Bennie loved his family and vacationing with them at Daytona Beach, FL. In return, he was well loved and respected by both family, friends and colleagues. He was also a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Edmonson County.
He is survived by his wife Nancy "Betty" Elizabeth Slaughter, son Mark Slaughter (Karen), daughter Darla Westerfield (Ellis), two brothers; Marshall Slaughter and Lennie Slaughter, three grandchildren; Austin Westerfield (Sara), Holden Westerfield (Maegan) and Alyssa Westerfield, two great grandchildren; Paislyn and Emori Westerfield, and several nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday, March 5, 2021 and Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 am Saturday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.