Bowling Green - Bennie Martin Wells, 63 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Medical Center due to COVID.
He was a Brownsville native born to the late James Elic and Helen Lorene Windham Wells and is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Linville. Bennie was a retired employee of Houchens Industries, a member of Church of Christ and NMCA Hotrod Association. He loved attending the antique car shows with family and friends.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife Sheila Minton Wells; two sons, James Nickolas Wells and Ryan Martin Wells (Mallory); his precious grandson, Grayson James Wells and soon to be Benjamin Martin Wells; two sisters, Eva Webb (Billy) and Kitty Williams (James); five brothers, Mark Wells, James Wells (Patty), Robert Wells (Linda), Timmie Wells and Teddy Wells; a beloved niece, Michelle Epley (Stephen); great nieces, Hannah and Sarah Epley; and many many more nieces and nephews; his furbabies, Chloe and Bella; and a host of friends.
Funeral service for Bennie will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shadyland Church of Christ with burial in the church cemetery. Walk through visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
The family request in lieu of flowers donation be made to Shadyland Church Cemetery, 1665 Shadyland Church Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42101