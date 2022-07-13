Bowling Green - Bennie R. Tillmon Jr, 75 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Warren County. Visitation-Saturday, July 16, 2022-10:00 AM-12:00 Noon-Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 109 Young Street, Oakland, Kentucky 42159. Services-Saturday, July 16, 2022-12:00 Noon-Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Military Honors & Interment-Monday, July 18, 2022-11:00 AM-Brock Beery Veterans Cemetery,1209 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101