Benton A. Cowles, age 70 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 18, 1952 to the late Ruble B. and Maggie Cassady Cowles. He was united in marriage for forty-seven years to his best friend and helpmate, Teresa Gregory Cowles, until they were parted by his passing.