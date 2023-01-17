Benton A. Cowles, age 70 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 18, 1952 to the late Ruble B. and Maggie Cassady Cowles. He was united in marriage for forty-seven years to his best friend and helpmate, Teresa Gregory Cowles, until they were parted by his passing.
Benton served as the Edmonson County PVA for twenty-eight years. He also owned and operated Cowles Tax Service for many years. Benton had also worked in years past as a park ranger for Mammoth Cave National Park Service. He enjoyed the beauty and nature of the park, and captured breath-taking photographs of the plants, animals and God’s magnificent creations. He was a member of Beaver Dam United Baptist Church and Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.
In addition to his wife, Teresa, he leaves to honor his memory– his children, Brandon Allan Cowles and Jamie Leigh Vincent (Branden) all of Bowling Green; his sister, Donna Wilson (Randy) of Bowling Green; his grandson that he adored, Gunner L. Vincent; mother-in-law, Mildred Read of Scottsville; brother-in-law, Robbie Gregory of Scottsville and two sisters-in-law, Lisa Carter and Vickie Burnley (Jimmy) all of Scottsville. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Phillip Carter.
The visitation will be from 12-7 PM, Thursday, January 19 and 9-11 AM, Friday, January 20 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM will conduct a masonic service at 6 PM, on Thursday evening. The funeral will be at 11 AM, Friday, January 20 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with burial to follow in Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
