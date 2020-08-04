Bowling Green - Bernadine Williams Morehead, 92, passed away August 3, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Charles W. Morehead of Smiths Grove, KY. She was a graduate of Allen County High School and Bowling Green Business University, and was employed for many of our years with McGuffey Insurance Agency in Smiths Grove, KY. As a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also an active member of The Smiths Grove Women's Club. Her great passion was time spent with family and friends. Bernadine was born November 24, 1927. She was raised in Allen County, KY, where she was the daughter of the late Clay and Queen Tabor Williams. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ben Williams, Ozelle Williams, Hollis Williams, Ray Williams, Nancy Williams Howell, and her niece, Beverly Williams Pullen. She is survived by her daughters, Shirlyn Hudson Makar (John) The Woodlands, TX; Mickeye Murphy (Mike) Bowling Green, KY; seven grandchildren: Kaye Hudson Slavet (James) Hillsborough, CA; Anne Hudson Andrews (Fred) Austin, TX; Charlie Hudson (Sara) Spring, TX; Will Makar, Los Angeles, CA; Nancye Murphy Carter (Todd) Madison, MS; Sarah Murphy Ford (Neel) Owensboro, KY; Cole Morehead Murphy (Caitlin) Bowling Green, KY: fifteen great grandchildren: Hudson, Freddie and Walsh Andrews; Max, Hank and Sydney Slavet; Cooper and Melanie Hudson; Crews and J. Mac Carter; Sutton, Wynn and Julia Ford; and Harper and Ellis Murphy; nine nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; and 22 great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday August 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm and Friday August 7, 2020 from 10:00 am- 11:00 am with Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Smiths Grove Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave Ste B Bowling Green, KY 42103 or to the Smiths Grove Baptist Church 434 N Main St Smiths Grove, KY 42171.
