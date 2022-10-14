Bowling Green - Bernard "Bernie" Ostrander, 75, of Bowling Green passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born on November 16, 1946 to William E. Ostrander, Sr. and Arlene Dietz Ostrander in Syracuse, NY along with his twin brother, Bruce Ostrander.
Mr. Ostrander graduated from Baldwinsville Academy and Central School in Baldwinsville, NY. In February of 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, 2nd 504th Infantry Division, Fort Bragg, NC. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne.
He was deployed to Kaiserslautern, Germany where he met his first wife and the mother of Patricia and Bernie, Jr. He served in Bad Tolz, Germany and Vietnam before leaving the service.
He returned to Bel Air, MD where they lived until 1970 when he later moved to California and became a truck driver for Navajo Freight. In February of 1975 he began driving for Lucky Stores, then in January of 1999 he became a business agent for Teamsters Local 952 in Orange, CA.
In April of 2005 he married, Peggy Kohut. They both retired and moved back to Bernie's hometown of Baldwinsville, NY for lots of boating and fishing. After spending five years in Baldwinsville, the returned to California to be closer to the grandchildren. In 2016 they moved to Bowling Green, KY and became members of St. James United Methodist Church.
Bernie was a kind and generous man, he never met a stranger, and he could talk for hours. He loved God, his family, his country, and fishing. Let's not forget his Teamsters Union, he was Teamster tough and loved the LA Dodgers.
He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Peggy Ostrander; seven children, Patricia L. Ostrander, Bernard J. Ostrander, Jr. (Lisa), Laura Altimus (Todd), Erin Farmer (David), Tessa Bittikofer, Melissa Bittikofer, and Willy Scott; eight grandchildren, Branden J. Ostrander, Ryan C. Ostrander, Ashley Terry, Madison Farmer, David Farmer, Katlyn Altimus, Stephanie Ruiz, and Samantha Kangas; six siblings including his twin brother, Bruce Ostrander (Carol), Michael Busse (Suzanne), Gary Busse (Karen), Sharon Storrier (Herbie), William "Billy" Ostrander, Jr., and Cathy Nelson (Paul); his faithful companion, Bandit.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
