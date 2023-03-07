BOWLING GREEN – Bernard Mitchell “Mitch” Plumlee, III, 41, of Bowling Green, died Friday, March 3, 2023, in Warren County. He was born March 24, 1981, in Bowling Green, Ky.
He worked as a Clinical Therapist at Addiction Recovery Care’s Crown Recovery Center, Springfield, Ky. He previously worked as a therapist at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services and at Lifeskills Park Place Recovery Center, in Bowling Green, Ky.
He was a Certified Alcohol & Drug Counselor and Clinical Social Worker with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Religious Studies and a Master of Social Work from Western Kentucky University. He graduated from Warren East High School in 1999.
Mitch enjoyed helping people and cared deeply about his friends. He enjoyed playing drums and was the original drummer for The Jimharralson [band], of Louisville, Ky. He was well known as a public speaker, and loved watching movies and NFL football. He was an avid music lover who passionately kept up with the lives of musicians he admired.
He is survived by his father Bernard Mitchell Plumlee, Jr. (Leslie) of Bowling Green, his mother Rita East Holley (Bill) of Greenville, SC, his sister, Chastity Yates (Chris) of Elizabethtown, Ky, his daughters, Mikayla Plumlee and Audrey Plumlee of Scottsville, Ky, and Marley Ann Plumlee, of Simpson County, and nieces Laikyn Yates and Cwynn Yates of Elizabethtown, Ky; uncles, Donald Plumlee, Randy East (Anita) and Ricky East (Christy); Aunt, Joanne Thompson (Bill) and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 13th Street Clubhouse, 1013 E. 13th Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101 https://13thstreetclubhouse.com/donate/.
