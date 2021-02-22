Bowling Green – Bernice Bratcher Norris, age 88, entered into rest in the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on February 21, 2021 at her grandson’s home in Warren County. She was born August 8, 1932 to the late Jasper & Beulah Glass Bratcher in Anna, Kentucky. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Elsie Sowders and Sylvia Bratcher; two brothers, Mondero Bratcher and Bonnie J. Bratcher, & nephew, Steve Sowders.
Bernice was saved as a child and baptized in a creek and was a member of IVA Baptist Church. She worked 32 years at Fruit of the Loom as a seamstress. She also worked 9 years at Warren County Foster Grandparent Program and was lovingly known as “Grandma” to many children, Bernice was a Breast Cancer Survivor of greater than 40 years.
Bernice enjoyed quilting, crocheting, flower gardening, and caring for children.
Bernice is survived by two daughters, JoAnn (Ray) Parrish of Roundhill, KY and Ann Basham of Bowling Green, KY; sister, Bessie Runner of Bowling Green; three grandsons, Jimmy (Sarah) Norris, Steven (Carissa) Basham, and Jason (Cindy) Basham; two granddaughters, MaryAnn (Brandon) Smith and Joanie Parrish (Troy); twelve great grandchildren, Mikayla, Tyler, Alexis, Tanner, Brooklyn, Adrian, Salem, Makayla, Mackenzie, Caleb, Chloe, and Faith; one great great grandchild, Michelle; one great niece, Stephanie Sowders and son, Dayton; and her beloved pets, Benji and Peppy.
The family chose cremation with services at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.