Bowling Green - Bernice Jones, 90, of Alvaton passed away on October 18, 2020 at The Medical Center at Scottsville. The Metcalfe County, KY native was the daughter of the late Mae Hurt Young and Otis Young. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Wallace D. Jones, Sr. and two sisters, Gorie Milam and Nell Hines. Mrs. Jones was a homemaker. She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Jones; two sons, Dale Jones (Janet) and Roger Jones; seven grandchildren, April Cosby (Mike), Jon Jones (Ashley), Tonya Jones, Mellissa Morgan (Harry), Michael Kaelin (Danielle), Drew Kaelin, and Kelly Smith (Tyler); seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home.