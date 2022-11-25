Bowling Green – Bernice Cardwell Kinser, 87, of Bowling Green, KY passed away November 22, 2022 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
She was born at home, August 7, 1935, in Butler County, KY to the late Lige Alfred and Edna (Gray) Cardwell and was also preceded in death by three infant siblings including brothers, Alfred Cardwell and sisters, Barbara Ann Cardwell and Bobbie Joe Cardwell all of Butler County; brother, Charles Ray Cardwell; half-brothers, Clifton Cardwell and Nelson Cardwell; and a granddaughter, Angela Hazel all of Bowling Green; and a step-grandson, Timmy Young of Brownsville, KY.
Bernice was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. She was of the Baptist faith and spent her life caring for others.
Bernice worked at Fields Packing Company, The Derby, Brannons Tobacco Barn, and Western Kentucky University. She loved to fish, cook, and work puzzle books in her spare time. Visitors never came to her house without being asked if they were hungry or invited to stay and eat.
Her memories will be forever cherished by her loving husband of 71 years, Darrel Kinser; daughters, Edna Kinser and Glenda Young (Greg); grandchildren, David Honshell (Sherrie), Darren Young (Suzanne), and Krystal McKain (Tyler); step-grandchildren, Jane Lindsey (Mike) and Clint Young (Brandie); siblings, Audrey Austin of Louisville, KY, Linda Annett of San Diego, CA, and Randal Cardwell (Dianne) of Bowling Green; half-sisters, Judy Woosley (Lonard), JoDean (Jodi) Ashby, and Evelyn (Susie) Massey (George Estes); and a sister-in-law, Joyce Cardwell. She is also survived by numerous great and great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews all of whom she loved.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 2 until 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until service time Monday. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Plum Springs Baptist Church; 2080 Plum Springs Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.