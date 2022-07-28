Bowling Green – Bernice Mae Meeks, 86 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late John Garland Mansfield and Wilma Harlow Mansfield. She was preceded in death by a sister and her former husband Louie Meeks. She was a homemaker, farmer and a member of the Non Denominational church. She enjoyed singing and playing gospel music.
Her survivors include two daughters, Clara “Sissy” Adkins (David) and Doris Allen (Jimmy); one son Ronnie Elvis Meeks (Barbara); eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
