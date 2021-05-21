Bowling Green - Bertha Jane Phelps Bumpus Roberts age 95 of Bowling Green, KY went home to be with her Savior on May 20, 2021. She was born in Little Muddy community in Butler County, KY to the late Elwood and Bonnie Embry Phelps. Ms. Bertha was also preceded in death by her first husband Earl Bumpus; second husband James Roberts; children Bobby Bumpus, Ann Bumpus, Lois Coulter, Donald Bumpus, Larry Bumpus; step children Joyce, Geraldine, Brenda, Jo Nell; her sister Emily and her brothers Robert, Bill, Odean, Ray. Ms. Bertha was a foster grandmother and retired as Inspector from Scott's Tobacco Company. She was a member of the New Life Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children Steve Bumpus (Janie), Joannie Jennette, James Roberts (Stacy), and Tony Roberts (Melinda), all of Bowling Green. Step-children James Buck, Homer, Bobby Joe, Jean, Mae, Mary, and Linda; many cherished grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; and her sister Mary Phelps.
Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on Sunday from 3:00pm - 8:00pm and after 9:00am on Monday. Funeral Service will be 11:00am on Monday at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with burial to follow at Tuck cemetery in Butler County.