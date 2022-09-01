Bowling Green - Bertha M. Reynolds, 71, of Bowling Green, went to be with the Lord, our savior on August 31, 2022. The Allen County native was a daughter of the late Dennis and Rolena Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Allen Reynolds; a daughter, Chrissy Clark; a sister, Alice Brown-Taylor; and a brother, Roger Brown.
Mrs. Reynolds was a member of Oakland Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher's assistant at Warren Elementary and previously worked at Holley Carburetor. She was so many things to so many people, a loving wife and a perfect mother, not only to her children, but to so many more. Anyone that entered her life was immediately considered family. The world was a better place with her in it and she is going to be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 4 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Union General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 3 and again from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 4 at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kyle; a daughter, Sheryl Anderson; two sons-in-law, Robert Anderson and Brennan Clark; a brother, Gail Brown; two granddaughters, Afton and Kelsey Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Creek Anderson, Johnny Branham, Gracelyn Smith and Dolly Kate Stallings; four nephews, Michael Myers, Jayson Brown, Chris Brown and Dennis Myers; four sisters-in-law, Virginia Hodges, Faye Chestnut, Katie Wheet-Brown and Marie Vance; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Reynolds.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Oakland Baptist Church.
