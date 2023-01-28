BOWLING GREEN – Beth Adair (Sowden) Tuck, 71, of Bowling Green, Kentucky (formerly of Speers Hill, Charleroi, PA) passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 after a short-term illness.
She was the wife of Gary Tuck; mother of Lisa Tuck Barlow and Chris (Lauren) Tuck; grandmother of Easton, Riley, Evan, and Ava all of Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was the sister of Jane (James) Sykes and Amy (Ronald) Burkert, both of Oakmont, Pennsylvania and C. Kenneth (Jaci) Sowden of Waikoloa, Hawaii. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, The Reverend and Mrs. Charles (Mary Lou) Sowden.
Beth was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on July 12, 1951 and was a graduate of Charleroi High School. She was married on June 6, 1969 and moved to Hawaii where her husband was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They established their home in Bowling Green in 1971.
Beth began work on the production line of Fruit of the Loom and was quickly promoted through the ranks where she retired after years of leading the Human Resources department as Vice President. She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church where she served in numerous leadership roles and enjoyed sharing her passion for singing.
Faith, family and friends were at the core of Beth’s life. She was engaged in all aspects of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and created many treasured memories with extended family during holidays and vacations together. She will be missed by all who knew her and remembered for her warmth and kindness.
Friends will be received on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 9-11 am at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, KY. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, immediately following visitation, with the Reverend Beth Fiss officiating. Please feel free to dress casually. The interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview United Methodist Church, 336 Mt. Olivet Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.