Bowling Green - Bette Leathers Smith, age 90, of Bowling Green, KY departed this life on Saturday November 6, 2021 at the Christian Health Community at Village Manor in Bowling Green. Born October 16, 1931 in Lexington, KY to Ollie C. and Elva B. Leathers, the youngest of six children.
The Lafayette HS graduate met husband Cooper R. Smith, Jr. (Ret. Lt. Col., USAF) at Western Kentucky University, where she was a member of Beta Chi Omega. They married in December 1950. His military career took them around the country and the world until their return to Bowling Green in 1976.
A dedicated educator, Bette attended the University of Alaska (B.A., Education), Ohio State University, and Western Kentucky University (M.A. and Rank One Certification), and taught elementary, MS, HS and college students. She was a member of PEO, State and District Education Associations, and past president of the Bowling Green Education Association. Full of spirit, Bette loved bridge, WKU and UK basketball, and XX Literary Club. She instilled her love of family, literature, history, travel, and the arts in her children. She faithfully served The Presbyterian Church Bowling Green as a deacon, elder, choir member, and Sunday School teacher.
Bette is survived by three children: Leigh Smith Jones (Don) of Hermitage, TN Shelly Greattinger (Daryl) of Monticello, KY and Cooper Ray Smith III (Carol) of Hendersonville, TN; six grandchildren: Reuben Stahl (Morgantown, KY), Harmony Forest (Maui, HI), Windy Guffey (Seattle, WA), Lydnsay (Long Beach, CA), Aaron (Frankfort, KY) and Austin (Wallkill, NY) Greattinger; two sisters-in-law, five great grandchildren, seven nieces, and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joy (Art Digby); brothers Ollie (Ruth), Sidney and Winfield Leathers and niece Jennifer; her beloved husband of fifty-nine years, Lt. Col. Cooper R. Smith Jr., (May 31, 2010), and sister-in-law Alice Reneau Simon (August 2, 2021).
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Chandler Memorial Chapel in Bowling Green. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green for choir music.
