Wingfield – Bettie Poteet, age 74 of Wingfield, KY departed this life with her family by her side on Friday, September 3, 2021 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on August 1, 1947 to the late Curtis and Camilla Todd Johnson. She was married to her devoted husband of sixty years, Oren E. Poteet, who survives. Bettie retired as a shipping supervisor from Lord Corporation. She was a member of Shadyland Church of Christ. Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory – two children, Bobby Poteet (Kim) and Penny Poteet all of Wingfield; five sisters, Doris Hawks, Judy Davenport, Martha Massey, Darlene Elmore (Brent) and Arlene Perkins (Jonathon) and a sister-in-law, Reda Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Jesse, William, Darrell, Leon, Harold and Larry Johnson.
The visitation will be from 2 – 7 pm, Tuesday, September 7 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and from 10 am-7 pm, Wednesday, September 8 and 9-11 am, Thursday, September 9 at Shadyland Church of Christ. The funeral service will be at 11 am, Thursday, September 9 at Shadyland Church of Christ with burial to follow in Boiling Springs Church of Christ Cemetery.
The arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www. pattonfuneralhome.com.