Franklin, KY - Mrs. Betty Ann Hammers, age 85, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, in Bowling Green, KY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held at Gilbert Funeral Home on Monday, September 21st, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Betty was born on January 29th, 1935 in Milldale, TN in Robertson County to the late David Roark and the late Irene Stark Roark.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years Ray Hammers; 2 children, Vicki Crafton of Franklin, KY and Mark Fuqua (Christy) of Bowling Green, KY; 2 step-daughters, Cindy Prigge (Tom) of Germany and Stephanie Vanderveer (Mitchell) of Louisville, KY; 5 grandchildren, Michael Crafton, Matt Fuqua, Nick Fuqua, Rebecca Prigge and Sydney Vanderveer; 4 great-grandchildren, Ryan and Noah Crafton, Paxton and Caroline Fuqua; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was a 1952 graduate of East Robertson High School in Cross Plains, TN. She worked in the public school system for Simpson, Butler and Union Counties for a combined 27 years. In the Simpson County School System, she was an Administrative Assistant. Betty enjoyed tending to her flowers and gardening.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231/www.heart.org or the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104. You can mail your donation or contribute on the website or drop off to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com and the complete obituary may be read on our Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, KY.