Bowling Green – Betty Ann Thurman, age 88, entered life eternal, surrounded by family, on February 26 in Louisville. The breast cancer survivor was a lifelong Kentucky resident, born on September 21, 1934, in Bowling Green to James Anthony and Bessie (Hardcastle) Warden. Betty Warden was married to Fred Woodson Thurman in 1954; together they built a home on the Warden family farm in Warren County where they operated a Grade A dairy and raised two children, Tony and Cindy. These children were the love and pride of their entire lives. Betty graduated from Western Kentucky University Training School “College High” at age 16 and attended Bowling Green Business University. She earned an associate’s degree from WKU while working full time as a secretary in the College of Teacher Education. She retired from Western in 2011 after spending 60 years on campus. Her favorite roles in life were those of wife, mother, and grandmother.
She never missed a music recital or ball game played by her children or grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Thurman believed strongly in the importance of education and ensured that both children graduated from high school with 12 years of perfect attendance. Their children continued to earn terminal degrees in their respective fields of music and medicine. Betty Thurman was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred W. Thurman, in 2016. She is survived by a son, Dr. Frederick Anthony Thurman (Ted W. Barr) of Greenville, Delaware; daughter, Dr. Lucinda Thurman Wright (David) and grandchildren Michael and Thomas Wright of Prospect; and extended family. Visitation is scheduled on Friday, March 3, at 9 a.m. at State Street United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.
Funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Westminster Music Fund, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806, www.wpc.org/donate, or Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, Dept. 86410, P.O. Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183, https://nortonchildrens.com/donate.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.