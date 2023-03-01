Bowling Green – Betty Ann Thurman, age 88, entered life eternal, surrounded by family, on February 26 in Louisville. The breast cancer survivor was a lifelong Kentucky resident, born on September 21, 1934, in Bowling Green to James Anthony and Bessie (Hardcastle) Warden. Betty Warden was married to Fred Woodson Thurman in 1954; together they built a home on the Warden family farm in Warren County where they operated a Grade A dairy and raised two children, Tony and Cindy. These children were the love and pride of their entire lives. Betty graduated from Western Kentucky University Training School “College High” at age 16 and attended Bowling Green Business University. She earned an associate’s degree from WKU while working full time as a secretary in the College of Teacher Education. She retired from Western in 2011 after spending 60 years on campus. Her favorite roles in life were those of wife, mother, and grandmother.