Bowling Green - Betty Biggs, age 94, of Richmond, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Betty was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late George Edward and Billie Lee Coffelt McBride. She was a banking bookkeeper for many years. After she retired, she taught in the daycare at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green and then was a receptionist for the daycare. Also, Betty was involved with the Fountain Square Players, a community theater, in Bowling Green for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Leslie Biggs, Jr., one sister, Dorothy Faye McBride, one son-in-law, Richard Chabot, and one grandson, Travis Chabot.
She is survived by her four children, Judith Anne Biggs (Thomas) Reeder, Janet Carolyn Biggs Chabot, Joan Karen Biggs (Paul) Burrell, and John Leslie Edward Biggs; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison, Tennessee. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com