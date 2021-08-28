Scottsville - Betty Carol Smith, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY was a homemaker, retired employee of A. O. Smith, former employee of G.E. and Potter Brumfield and member of East Willow Street Church of God.
She was a daughter of the late Willa Dean Stinson and Ruth Helen Creek Stinson. She is survived by her husband: Kenneth D. Smith, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Timmy Smith and wife, Jackie, Alvaton, KY; 2 brothers: Ronnie Stinson and wife, Jennifer, and Larry Stinson and wife, Jackie, all of Scottsville, KY; 4 grandchildren: Blaire Heck, Braxton Smith, Brayden Smith and Beckett Smith. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Tammy Lynn Smith and a sister: Ann Talbott.
Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick and Bro. Keith Patrick officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday and after 7:00 p.m. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com