BOWLING GREEN – Betty Craine Brent, age 82, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at the Bowling Green Medical Center.
Born in Kessinger, KY in 1940 to the late John Craine and the late Lela Warren Craine, Betty was a resident of Bowling Green since 1962. She was active in Living Hope Baptist Church and a passionate fan of the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers.
Her memory is cherished by two sons, Timothy Brent (Vickie), Bowling Green, KY, and Michael Brent (Martha), Redmond, WA, and two sisters, Mildred Goodman, Georgetown, IN, and Barbara Faye Harp, Munfordville, KY. She was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth “Bobby” Craine, and a sister Wanda Craine Walters. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Amanda Brent Cornell (granddaughter) and her daughter Madison (Maddie) Cornell of Smiths Grove, KY; Matthew Brent (grandson) and his sons Ayden and August Brent of Morgantown, KY; Dylan Brent (grandson) of Bowling Green, KY; and Poppy Graham, great granddaughter of Dallas, TX.
Betty loved her many friends and her extended family of nieces, nephews, in-laws and their children and families. She also loved to travel, including treks to the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast, California, and Gulf-coast beaches. She also prized her frequent “girlfriend” adventures to Country Music destinations like Gatlinburg, TN, and Branson, MO, with sisters and friends.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Graves Gilbert Clinic who supported her throughout her four-year cancer battle, as well the Medical Center staff whose kindness and support provided great comfort during her final chapter.
Public visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane Bowling Green, KY, on Wednesday, January 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial after the funeral service at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society.
