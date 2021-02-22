Photo: Betty Faye Shirley Evans

Smiths Grove - Betty Faye Evans, 77 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at TJ Samson Hospital from a battle of Covid. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Ernest and Aline Johnson Shirley. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Evans, her infant son, Little Joe Evans and a brother, Daskell Shirley. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Leaving to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Jonita Piper (Tony) and Bettina Rich (Jeff); three grandchildren, Luke Piper, Mark Piper and Sydney Beth Garrett (Jesse); and one great grandson, Nolan Garrett; one brother, Travis Shirley (Shirley); one sister, Anice Bishop (Tony) and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Those who wish to honor Betty in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.