Mrs. Betty Jones Gentry, age 81, entered into rest Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Her daughter, Bethany, and other family members were by her side. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, KY. Visitation will continue on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street in Franklin, KY from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM at the church with interment to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.