Mrs. Betty Jones Gentry, age 81, entered into rest Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Her daughter, Bethany, and other family members were by her side. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, KY. Visitation will continue on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street in Franklin, KY from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM at the church with interment to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Betty was born on Saturday, February 1, 1941 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Ben & Elise Slate Jones. However, she was raised in Simpson County and lived there all her life except for a few short years she and her husband lived in Glasgow, KY as a young married couple. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William “Bill” Gentry and her daughter, Betsy Gentry Wynn.
She is survived by one daughter, Bethany Gentry Hardcastle (Herb) of White House, TN, 3 granddaughters, Haley Beth Hardcastle, Mimi Wynn and Elizabeth Moss; 3 grandsons, Price Wynn, Graham Wynn, and T.J. Hardcastle; 3 brothers, Ricky Jones (Shirley) of Nashville, TN, Mark Jones (Patty) of Nolensville, TN, & Pat Jones (Linda Chaney) of Franklin, KY and several nieces and nephews.
Betty loved her community and seeing Franklin grow and shine. For many years, she used her incredible talent for decorating at her “Upstairs – Downstairs” business before transitioning into Advertising with the Franklin Favorite Newspaper where she retired from in 2012. She was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church, the Franklin Garden Club, and a 1959 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. In her free time, she could be found shopping, gardening or attending Summer Nights Concerts on the Square or performances at Skypac but her true love was socializing with her friends and “Lunch Bunch” and spending time with her family. Betty could always be found taking pictures. Before smart phones, she always had a camera at special gatherings. She has left a wealth of picture memories for her family to treasure. Betty will be missed by family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, KY 42134 or Lewis Memorial Home/Assisted Living, 2901 Bowling Green Road, Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home and church.
