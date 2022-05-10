Bowling Green – Betty Gayle Summers, age 82, passed away Monday May 9, 2022 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Tompkinsville, KY native was the daughter of the late Ray and Arlie Page. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, an avid Western Kentucky University Basketball fan, loved spending time with her family and working on genealogy. Betty Gayle is survived by three children, Bret Summers (Joyce), Cindy Summers and Lisa Moody (Clay), three grandchildren, Cassandra Groce (David), Sarah Moody and Will Moody, two great-grandchildren, Rachel Groce and Madison Groce. Visitation will be Wednesday May 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Thursday May 12, 2022 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM and burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
