Bowling Green – Betty Goodbread Wolff, 66, went to Heaven on Wednesday, September 30, 2021, after a sudden aorta aneurysm. She suffered from a broken heart after losing her son, Josh, to cancer in 2017. Her family finds peace knowing she has joined her son in Heaven. Betty passed away in a hospital in Nashville, TN, and her daughter was with her. She died knowing her family was dedicated to her. Momma is survived by a family that loves her dearly. This includes her two surviving children: her firstborn and daughter, Farrah Ferriell – who she taught to be strong, independent, and kind; then Joe Wolff, her youngest son, best friend, and caretaker who always had her back no matter what. She is also survived by Joe’s long-time girlfriend, Kayontay “KK” Massey who was like a daughter to her. Momma’s pride and joy are her three grandchildren: Kentravius “KB” Benter (16), Elisabetta “Izzy” Prestigiacomo (10), and Phillip Ferriell (6). She doted on her grandchildren, and her last conversation before passing was about their recent news and accomplishments. She also leaves behind a loving family of siblings: Dottie White, Randall Goodbread, and Candy Calhoun, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Molly Frances Eckles Goodbread and Logan Freeman Goodbread Jr., and her first son, Joshua David Ferriell. Betty is a survivor and a woman of strength and resilience. She was born in Bowling Green, KY. After graduating from Warren Central High School, she worked all her life to make a living. She built a career at Western Kentucky University in custodial services for 19 years. Then worked in manufacturing for 25 years at Sumitomo and Franklin Precision Industry before retiring in December 2020. Momma was married and divorced twice. She had to do a lot on her own with little support and always managed to make things work. Momma raised her kids to be strong and independent and, most of all, great parents. When her children were young, she taught them to cook, get themselves to school on time, and take responsibility. She would remind them often, “I don’t raise fools.” Betty’s health took a drastic turn when she was 49. She survived a risky yet successful surgery for a mechanical aorta valve implant after her first aneurysm. Her doctors and family called her a walking medical miracle. Before the heart surgery and especially after, Betty had good health and took care of herself. She was cognizant of healthy eating and exercise. Her lifestyle helped her live healthily for another 17 years. Betty will be greatly missed. Her kind, fun, no-nonsense nature made her authentic. She was loved by many. And, as a Christian, we know Momma is in Heaven, and she is with her son, Josh. She is already cooking meals for the two of them and, most likely, something with a lot of cheese. When it’s time to rest, she’ll be in her rocking chair with one of her crafts like crochet, plastic canvas needlework, weaving or jewelry making. Then she will settle in the evening with a book or her Bible. We ask you to join us in celebrating her life at J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Home Lovers Lane Chapel. Open visitation begins Monday, October 4, 4-8 p.m. and continues Tuesday, October 5, 8-10 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. family-led service. Then please join us for a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. To help make the graveside service personal to the Betty we all knew and loved, please bring a poem, psalm, Bible quote, passage, favorite memory, or prayers to share as we say our final good-byes. Betty loved animals more than people. If you choose to donate in her memory, please contribute to the Bowling Green Humane Society, where she and her grandson, KB, recently adopted a kitten.
