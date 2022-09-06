Bowling Green - Betty Imogene (Marshall) James, 86 of Oakland, KY, passed from this world on September 5th, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green surrounded by family. Betty was daughter to the late Wilbur and Thelma Marshall of Hardinsburg, KY. She was wife to the late Leroy James, worked for Union Underwear and Eaton Corporation/Cutler Hammer of Bowling Green, KY, and raised three beloved sons. She was a faithful member of Oakland Baptist Church and had a special heart for missions and ministering to children in need. She spent many years teaching Sunday School and in children's ministries, and leading donation collections and distributions in Eastern Kentucky. Her love for Jesus and missions will live on in the lives of her family, friends, neighbors and the many generations of children she discipled.