Bowling Green - Betty J. Atkison, 79, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Charter Senior Living of Bowling Green. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Eldon Loren and Ruby Mae Herald Tinsley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Atkison; her three brothers, Charles Tinsley, Bobby Tinsley, Johnny Tinsley; and two sisters, Katherine Bell Tinsley and Lila Ruthine Tinsley. She was a retired secretary for Bowling Green State Vocational School where she attended and received her Associates Degree. She was a member of Bowling Green Christian Church. Survivors include one daughter, Beverly Johnson (Mark); one son, Kenny Atkison (Rita); one grandson, Rory Atkison (Amber); several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 and again from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Featured Businesses
398 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green Kentucky