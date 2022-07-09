Bowling Green - Betty Jane Patterson Johnson passed away on July 6, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Betty was born in Simpson County, KY, on November 22, 1934. She graduated from South Warren High in 1952.
Betty married Burlin Kellis and had one child before he was killed serving in the Korean War. She married Joe Johnson in 1955 and had three more children. As an Air Force wife, she became an expert on moving a household, making 12 cross-country moves. She worked as a dental assistant until Joe's retirement.
After moving back to Bowling Green, she became a postal worker until her retirement. Betty was an avid reader and loved music, singing and doting on her grandchildren. She worked magic with a needle – sewing, quilting, cross-stitch, and needle point. She loved her First Baptist Church family and felt especially blessed to teach in the 4-year old Sunday School class.
Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years Joe L. Johnson; three children, Marsha (Ed), Leisa and Sam (Melissa); 3 granddaughters, Elizabeth, Laura and Leisa; and 2 great-grandchildren, Sarah and Jarrett. Preceding her in death were her beloved youngest daughter Trish and her parents Odis and Goldie Patterson.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 on Wednesday, July 13th at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with a memorial service at 4 PM. Donations can be made in Betty's name to First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.