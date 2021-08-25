Franklin, KY - Mrs. Betty Raines, age 69, of Franklin, KY, went to be with her Lord & Savior on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at her residence.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27th, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday, August 28th from 6:00 AM until funeral service time at First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Betty was born in Glasgow, KY and moved to Franklin, KY in 1966. She was the daughter of the late Willie R. Ogles and Judy Yates Landrum. She is survived by her husband, John D. Raines; two sons, Paul Raines (Abby) of Franklin, KY and Mark Raines (Charlotte) of Bowling Green, KY; three grandchildren, Kerston Raines, JP Raines and Carter Raines; a brother, William R. Ogles (Maxine) of Glasgow, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Ogles.
Betty was a history teacher at Franklin-Simpson Middle School, teaching over 3500 students during her career. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Franklin, KY, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and chair of several committees. She served as President of the Simpson County Retired Teachers and President of the Historical Society. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty was elected to the Simpson County Board of Education.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Franklin First Baptist Church Roof Expansion Fund or Franklin First Baptist Church Youth & Children.
