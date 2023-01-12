Betty Jean Covey, 85, of Bowling Green, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born September 28, 1937 to the late Cecil Taylor and Mary Hale in Indianapolis, Indiana. Betty retired from Houchens Industries. She proceeded to work for Home Interiors and Gifts, where she was able to use her passion and skillful eye for interior decorating. She went on to open her own consignment shop and floral arranging business with an emphasis on weddings. Betty’s love and care reached far beyond her family members, as she would extend a helping hand to all that she encountered. She was blessed with an extraordinary green thumb and maintained a beautiful yard of flowers. Other interests of hers were crafts, music, and playing games with friends and family. She was a woman of faith who enjoyed Bible study and attending worship services at Hillvue Heights Church. She is survived by her son, Don Litchford; her daughters, Teresa Midkiff (Brock), Sheila Boyd, and Billie Jean Johnson (Jeff); her grandchildren, Bridget Schindler (Steve), Scott Creek, Stephanie Baker (Zach), Tonya Brooks, Jackie Harris, Ashley Boyd, Megan Johnson, and Hayden Johnson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Hale (John) and Cecil Taylor (Ruth), and grandson Brian Litchford. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Hillvue Heights Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be Monday January 16th from 3:00 until 7:00 PM and Tuesday at the Hillvue Chapel from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour.
