Bowling Green - Betty Jean (Lindsey) Dalton, 83 of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence.
The Bowling Green native was born February 21, 1936, to the late Clyde and Ollie B (Keown) Lindsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Landon Dalton and a brother, Bobby Lindsey. She was a faithful member of Lost River Church of Christ and enjoyed crocheting afghans for the babies and loved ones in her life. Betty cared for many children throughout her life and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam VanMeter (Mark) of Bowling Green; son, Cary Dalton of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Adam VanMeter (Brooke) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brooke Wacks (Dan) of Spring Hill, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Appling (Bob); and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Sacred Selections.