Bowling Green - Betty Jean Denton Witherspoon, age 86, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Park City, Kentucky native was the daughter of the Late Comer Denton and Clara Allean Reynolds Denton and wife of the late Charles Arthur Witherspoon. Betty was a member of the Lost River Church of Christ, she was also an avid UK fan.
She is survived by her son Charles Michael Witherspoon (Kim), sister Juanita Pardue and brother David Denton (Judy), several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Tuesday June 16, 2020 and 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wednesday June 17, 2020 with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.
