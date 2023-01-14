Betty Jean Short Hodge, 75, of Bowling Green passed away January 10, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Opelika, Alabama native was born August 15, 1947 to the late Henry Carlton and Betty Mae Greathouse Short. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Young-Lamastus; sister, Lenora Annette Owens; and brother, Richard Mark Short.
Betty retired as a Purchasing Clerk at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was a member and attended Richardsville Baptist Church where she was active as a Sunday School teacher, WMU member, and pianist. Betty was also a Past Matron of the Banock Chapter of Order of Eastern Star #531.
She had a beautiful heart and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone in need. Betty held strong to her faith until the end.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Warner Hodge; daughters, Tamara Jeanne Fields (Kenny), Tina Rashelle Pulliam, Tanya Lynn Delacruz (Jerrado), Willow Elizabeth Pulliam, and Barbara Upton (Steve); grandchildren, James Pulliam (Shanna), Sara Garrett (Jeffrey), Lauren Shelby (Derek), Jordan Emmert, and Damian Burks; great-grandchildren, Ean Scott, Gracie Garrett, Mason Garrett (due April 2023), Xander Burris, Kevin Shelby, Korbin Shelby, and Jameson Burks; siblings, Carlene Smith and Rev. Henry Dallas Short; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery.
